What are Furman's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Furman ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 214

Furman's best wins

Furman, in its signature win of the season, took down the Belmont Bruins 99-76 on November 10. In the win over Belmont, JP Pegues compiled a team-high 23 points. Marcus Foster contributed 16 points.

Next best wins

86-78 at home over South Carolina State (No. 324/RPI) on November 28

89-80 over Coastal Carolina (No. 356/RPI) on November 17

Furman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

According to the RPI, the Paladins have two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, Furman has three losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Furman faces the 137th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Paladins have 20 games remaining this season, including four versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records above .500.

Furman has 20 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Furman's next game

Matchup: Furman Paladins vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose

Furman Paladins vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

