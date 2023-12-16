The Clemson Tigers (6-4) play the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Clemson vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 68.4 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 70.2 the Tigers allow.

Georgia State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 70.2 points.

Clemson's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 68.4 points.

The 75.5 points per game the Tigers record are 13.2 more points than the Panthers allow (62.3).

Clemson has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 62.3 points.

Georgia State has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.

The Tigers shoot 45.4% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Panthers allow defensively.

The Panthers shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Tigers allow.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 16.6 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

16.6 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Dayshanette Harris: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) MaKayla Elmore: 3.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 26.4 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)

3.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 26.4 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25) Maddi Cluse: 8.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

