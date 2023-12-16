The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) after losing four road games in a row. The Gamecocks are double-digit favorites by 21.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 133.5 points.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina -21.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Charleston Southern has combined with its opponent to score more than 133.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Charleston Southern has a 143.2-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 9.7 more points than this game's point total.

Charleston Southern are 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

Charleston Southern has been named as the underdog five times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Buccaneers have been at least a +1200 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Charleston Southern has an implied victory probability of 7.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 5 71.4% 74.7 144.7 64.9 138.1 141.6 Charleston Southern 4 57.1% 70 144.7 73.2 138.1 144.4

Additional Charleston Southern Insights & Trends

The Buccaneers put up an average of 70 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 64.9 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

Charleston Southern has put together a 0-3 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 64.9 points.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 6-1-0 0-1 2-5-0 Charleston Southern 1-6-0 1-1 2-5-0

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina Charleston Southern 7-8 Home Record 6-8 4-8 Away Record 3-12 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

