Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) will face the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.
Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 17.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- B.J. Mack: 16.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Myles Stute: 10.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Johnson: 17.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mack: 16.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cooper: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stute: 10.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Wright: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison
|South Carolina Rank
|South Carolina AVG
|Charleston Southern AVG
|Charleston Southern Rank
|146th
|76.7
|Points Scored
|71.4
|247th
|49th
|64.3
|Points Allowed
|74.1
|247th
|249th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|31
|265th
|212th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|265th
|42nd
|9.4
|3pt Made
|7.3
|190th
|81st
|15.1
|Assists
|12.1
|253rd
|44th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|13.6
|298th
