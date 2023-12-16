The South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Charleston Southern has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.8% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 285th.

The Buccaneers score an average of 70 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 64.9 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

Charleston Southern has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 64.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

Charleston Southern averages 79.2 points per game at home, and 58.5 on the road.

The Buccaneers are allowing fewer points at home (68.2 per game) than away (79.5).

Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern drains fewer trifectas away (6 per game) than at home (8.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30%) than at home (37.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule