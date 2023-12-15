Friday's NBA schedule includes Scottie Barnes' Toronto Raptors (10-14) in a home matchup with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (9-14) at Scotiabank Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

Trae Young vs. Scottie Barnes Fantasy Comparison

Stat Trae Young Scottie Barnes Total Fantasy Pts 964.1 1026.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 45.9 42.8 Fantasy Rank 15 9

Trae Young vs. Scottie Barnes Insights

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young's averages for the season are 27.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.

The Hawks have a -19 scoring differential, putting up 122.5 points per game (third in league) and giving up 123.3 (28th in NBA).

Atlanta is 12th in the league at 44.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.7 its opponents average.

The Hawks hit 14.1 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.6 on average.

Atlanta has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (14th in NBA), 1.9 fewer than the 15.1 it forces (fifth in league).

Scottie Barnes & the Raptors

Barnes' numbers for the season are 20.1 points, 5.6 assists and 9.1 boards per contest.

The Raptors average 112.8 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 114.4 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a -37 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The 45.6 rebounds per game Toronto averages rank eighth in the league, and are 2.2 more than the 43.4 its opponents pull down per outing.

The Raptors connect on 11.5 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) at a 34.2% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 12.8 per outing their opponents make while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Toronto forces 13.2 turnovers per game (19th in the league) while committing 13.5 (18th in NBA play).

Trae Young vs. Scottie Barnes Advanced Stats

Stat Trae Young Scottie Barnes Plus/Minus Per Game -0.2 -2.4 Usage Percentage 31.7% 24% True Shooting Pct 57.2% 57.9% Total Rebound Pct 4.2% 14.2% Assist Pct 44.5% 24.3%

