Suns vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (13-10) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.
Suns vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-5.5
|230.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in eight of 24 games this season.
- Phoenix has had an average of 228.3 points in its games this season, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Suns' ATS record is 11-13-0 this season.
- This season, Phoenix has won nine out of the 15 games, or 60%, in which it has been favored.
- Phoenix has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -200 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Suns have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played six games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 230.5 points.
- The average over/under for New York's outings this season is 223.1, 7.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- New York's ATS record is 12-11-0 this season.
- The Knicks have won in two of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Suns vs Knicks Additional Info
Suns vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|8
|33.3%
|115.1
|228.2
|113.2
|223.2
|227
|Knicks
|6
|26.1%
|113.1
|228.2
|110
|223.2
|221.7
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Suns have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
- In home games, Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread (5-8-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-5-0).
- The Suns record 5.1 more points per game (115.1) than the Knicks allow (110).
- Phoenix has an 8-8 record against the spread and an 11-5 record overall when scoring more than 110 points.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- The Knicks have hit the over in eight of their last 10 games.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 5-5-0 record) than away (.538, 7-6-0).
- The Knicks score an average of 113.1 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 113.2 the Suns allow.
- When it scores more than 113.2 points, New York is 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
Suns vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|11-13
|3-4
|15-9
|Knicks
|12-11
|1-2
|13-10
Suns vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Suns
|Knicks
|115.1
|113.1
|12
|18
|8-8
|9-3
|11-5
|10-2
|113.2
|110
|14
|6
|7-5
|10-6
|7-5
|11-5
