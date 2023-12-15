South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Sumter County, South Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crestwood High School at Sumter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.