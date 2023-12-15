We have high school basketball action in Spartanburg County, South Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Blue Ridge High School at Chesnee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Chesnee, SC

Chesnee, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Byrnes High School at Greer High School