How to Watch the South Carolina State vs. Presbyterian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina State vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 51.2 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 55.3 the Blue Hose allow to opponents.
- South Carolina State has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.
- Presbyterian has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 51.2 points.
- The 63.6 points per game the Blue Hose record are the same as the Bulldogs give up.
- Presbyterian is 3-0 when scoring more than 68.6 points.
- South Carolina State has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.
- This year the Blue Hose are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Bulldogs concede.
South Carolina State Leaders
- Morgan Beacham: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Taniya McGown: 6.8 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%
- Janiah Hinton: 8.1 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52)
- Jordan Releford: 7.5 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|L 68-58
|The Buc Dome
|12/10/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|L 62-44
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/12/2023
|@ UAB
|L 69-54
|Bartow Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.