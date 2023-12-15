The Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina State vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 51.2 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 55.3 the Blue Hose allow to opponents.

South Carolina State has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.

Presbyterian has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 51.2 points.

The 63.6 points per game the Blue Hose record are the same as the Bulldogs give up.

Presbyterian is 3-0 when scoring more than 68.6 points.

South Carolina State has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.

This year the Blue Hose are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Bulldogs concede.

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Taniya McGown: 6.8 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

6.8 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%

4.8 PTS, 59.3 FG% Janiah Hinton: 8.1 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52)

8.1 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52) Jordan Releford: 7.5 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Schedule