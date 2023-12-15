Friday's contest features the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-3) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10) squaring off at Templeton Physical Education Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 65-53 victory for heavily favored Presbyterian according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 15.

The Bulldogs dropped their last matchup 69-54 against UAB on Tuesday.

South Carolina State vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

South Carolina State vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 65, South Carolina State 53

Other MEAC Predictions

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs took down the No. 337-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Queens (NC) Royals, 76-58, on November 29, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

South Carolina State has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

South Carolina State has four losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Taniya McGown: 6.8 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

6.8 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%

4.8 PTS, 59.3 FG% Janiah Hinton: 8.1 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52)

8.1 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52) Jordan Releford: 7.5 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a -192 scoring differential, falling short by 17.4 points per game. They're putting up 51.2 points per game, 346th in college basketball, and are giving up 68.6 per outing to rank 263rd in college basketball.

