When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Nashville Predators on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, will Sebastian Aho find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

In eight of 26 games this season, Aho has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:20 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 3 2 1 15:51 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:41 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 15:16 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 19:25 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:04 Home W 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

