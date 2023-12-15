The Atlanta Hawks (9-14) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (10-14) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSSE

TSN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Hawks vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 119 - Hawks 117

Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 2.5)

Hawks (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-2.0)

Raptors (-2.0) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Under (244.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.5

The Raptors have covered more often than the Hawks this season, tallying an ATS record of 12-12-0, compared to the 5-18-0 mark of the Hawks.

Toronto (4-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (50%) than Atlanta (2-6) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (25%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Toronto does it in fewer games (54.2% of the time) than Atlanta (65.2%).

The Raptors have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-4) this season, better than the .273 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (3-8).

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense, the Hawks are the third-best squad in the NBA (122.5 points per game). However on defense they are third-worst (123.3 points allowed per game).

At 44.4 rebounds per game and 44.7 rebounds allowed, Atlanta is 12th and 22nd in the league, respectively.

The Hawks are 21st in the league in assists (25.4 per game) in 2023-24.

Atlanta is 15th in the league in turnovers per game (13.2) and fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.1).

The Hawks make 14.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.3% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and 11th, respectively, in the league.

