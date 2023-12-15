The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10) will try to stop an eight-game road skid when squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-3) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score only 4.1 fewer points per game (51.2) than the Blue Hose give up to opponents (55.3).
  • South Carolina State has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.
  • Presbyterian is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 51.2 points.
  • The Blue Hose score 63.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 68.6 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When Presbyterian puts up more than 68.6 points, it is 3-0.
  • South Carolina State is 1-4 when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The Blue Hose shoot 42.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

Presbyterian Leaders

  • Bryanna Brady: 13.2 PTS, 59.5 FG%
  • Tilda Sjokvist: 11.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
  • Mara Neira: 12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)
  • Ashley Carrillo: 5.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Christina Kline: 5.4 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Presbyterian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 North Carolina Central W 76-58 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/2/2023 @ Western Carolina W 60-41 Ramsey Center
12/6/2023 @ Queens (NC) W 68-60 Curry Arena
12/15/2023 South Carolina State - Templeton Physical Education Center
12/16/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
12/21/2023 Wright State - South Point Arena

