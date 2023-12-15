The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10) will try to stop an eight-game road skid when squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-3) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score only 4.1 fewer points per game (51.2) than the Blue Hose give up to opponents (55.3).

South Carolina State has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.

Presbyterian is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 51.2 points.

The Blue Hose score 63.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 68.6 the Bulldogs allow.

When Presbyterian puts up more than 68.6 points, it is 3-0.

South Carolina State is 1-4 when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.

The Blue Hose shoot 42.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13.2 PTS, 59.5 FG%

13.2 PTS, 59.5 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 11.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

11.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Mara Neira: 12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47) Ashley Carrillo: 5.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

5.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Christina Kline: 5.4 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Presbyterian Schedule