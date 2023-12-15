Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest take the pitch in the only matchup on the Premier League slate today.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Premier League today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur makes the trip to face Nottingham Forest at City Ground in Nottingham.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (-135)

Tottenham Hotspur (-135) Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+350)

Nottingham Forest (+350) Draw: (+310)

