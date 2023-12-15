How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1) will host the Nashville Predators (16-13) on Friday, with both teams coming off a victory in their most recent game.
You can watch on ESPN+ and Hulu to see the Hurricanes play the Predators.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Predators Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have conceded 92 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 93 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 10th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|26
|10
|15
|25
|15
|12
|53.9%
|Martin Necas
|29
|8
|13
|21
|12
|11
|37.2%
|Seth Jarvis
|29
|10
|10
|20
|8
|17
|45.7%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|29
|11
|8
|19
|11
|12
|49.5%
|Brady Skjei
|29
|5
|13
|18
|11
|13
|-
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators allow 3.0 goals per game (88 in total), 15th in the NHL.
- With 89 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the league's 14th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Predators have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|29
|15
|18
|33
|33
|21
|55.6%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|29
|12
|11
|23
|12
|27
|53.7%
|Roman Josi
|29
|6
|17
|23
|21
|7
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|29
|4
|15
|19
|19
|5
|44.4%
|Colton Sissons
|29
|9
|6
|15
|7
|11
|51.4%
