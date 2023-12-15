As they get ready to square off against the Nashville Predators (16-13) on Friday, December 15 at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Upper Body Brett Pesce D Questionable Illness Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes Season Insights

Carolina has scored the ninth-most goals in the NHL (93 total, 3.2 per game).

It has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +1.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators' 89 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.

Nashville's total of 88 goals allowed (3.0 per game) ranks 16th in the NHL.

Their +1 goal differential is 17th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hurricanes vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-175) Predators (+145) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.