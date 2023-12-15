The Toronto Raptors host the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena on Friday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Scottie Barnes, Trae Young and others in this game.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSSE

TSN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Friday's over/under for Young is 30.5 points, 3.3 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 2.8 is lower than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Young averages 10.8 assists, 0.7 less than his over/under on Friday.

Young has knocked down 3.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Get Young gear at Fanatics!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +110)

The 20.0 points Dejounte Murray has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop total set for Friday (19.5).

He has averaged 0.1 fewer rebounds per game (4.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Murray's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: -128)

The 12.5-point prop bet set for Clint Capela on Friday is 1.3 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 10.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +136)

Friday's over/under for Barnes is 22.5 points. That is 2.4 more than his season average of 20.1.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (9.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

Barnes' year-long assist average -- 5.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Barnes has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +110)

The 21.2 points Pascal Siakam scores per game are 4.3 less than his prop total on Friday (25.5).

He collects 6.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Siakam has collected 5.0 assists per game, 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.