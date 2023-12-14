The Winthrop Eagles (4-4) meet the Georgia State Panthers (4-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Winthrop vs. Georgia State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Winthrop Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Players to Watch

Marissa Gasaway: 9.0 PTS, 10.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 10.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Ronaltha Marc: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jada Ryce: 8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Blessing Okoh: 6.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Leonor Paisana: 7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia State Players to Watch

Gasaway: 9.0 PTS, 10.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 10.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Marc: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryce: 8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Okoh: 6.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Paisana: 7.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.