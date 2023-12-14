On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Teuvo Teravainen going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

  • Teravainen has scored in eight of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.
  • On the power play, Teravainen has accumulated four goals and three assists.
  • Teravainen averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.7%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 92 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:37 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:15 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 12:55 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:50 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:48 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:40 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 8-2

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

