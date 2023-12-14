South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oconee County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Oconee County, South Carolina is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oconee County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richard Winn Academy at Oconee Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Seneca, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.