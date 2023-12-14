For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Jordan Martinook a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinook stats and insights

In one of 28 games this season, Martinook scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Martinook has no points on the power play.

Martinook's shooting percentage is 1.5%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 92 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Martinook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:07 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:21 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:04 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:10 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:14 Home L 8-2

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

