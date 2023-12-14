The Furman Paladins (5-5) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is 173.5 in the matchup.

Furman vs. Tulane Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tulane -7.5 173.5

Paladins Betting Records & Stats

Furman has played three games this season that have had more than 173.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Furman's outings this season is 162.6, 10.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Furman are 1-6-0 against the spread this year.

Furman has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Paladins have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Furman has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Furman vs. Tulane Over/Under Stats

Games Over 173.5 % of Games Over 173.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulane 1 14.3% 86.9 171 79.3 157.8 154.4 Furman 3 42.9% 84.1 171 78.5 157.8 156.1

Additional Furman Insights & Trends

The Paladins average only 4.8 more points per game (84.1) than the Green Wave allow (79.3).

Furman is 1-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when it scores more than 79.3 points.

Furman vs. Tulane Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulane 3-4-0 2-2 6-1-0 Furman 1-6-0 0-1 6-1-0

Furman vs. Tulane Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tulane Furman 12-3 Home Record 15-2 5-4 Away Record 8-3 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

