Furman vs. Tulane December 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulane Green Wave (5-1) will meet the Furman Paladins (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Furman vs. Tulane Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Furman Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross: 19.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Sion James: 15.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kolby King: 14.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Collin Holloway: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylen Forbes: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Tulane Players to Watch
Furman vs. Tulane Stat Comparison
|Tulane Rank
|Tulane AVG
|Furman AVG
|Furman Rank
|12th
|88.3
|Points Scored
|84.1
|36th
|255th
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|80
|328th
|319th
|29.3
|Rebounds
|35
|109th
|361st
|4.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|189th
|301st
|5.8
|3pt Made
|8.9
|74th
|173rd
|13.5
|Assists
|18.9
|11th
|118th
|11
|Turnovers
|13.7
|301st
