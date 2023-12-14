The Elon Phoenix (2-7) hope to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Furman Paladins (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Timmons Arena.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Furman vs. Elon Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix score an average of 51.6 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 68.7 the Paladins give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.7 points, Elon is 2-0.

The Paladins put up 5.8 more points per game (73.9) than the Phoenix allow (68.1).

When Furman puts up more than 68.1 points, it is 6-1.

When Elon gives up fewer than 73.9 points, it is 2-6.

This year the Paladins are shooting 42.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Phoenix concede.

The Phoenix make 35.5% of their shots from the field, 6.6% lower than the Paladins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 14.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG%

14.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG% Kate Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 61.6 FG%

10.5 PTS, 61.6 FG% Tate Walters: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.9 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (14-for-53)

12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.9 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (14-for-53) Sydney Ryan: 12.5 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53)

12.5 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53) Niveya Henley: 12.0 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

Furman Schedule