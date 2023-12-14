The Elon Phoenix (2-7) hope to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Furman Paladins (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Timmons Arena.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Furman vs. Elon Scoring Comparison

  • The Phoenix score an average of 51.6 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 68.7 the Paladins give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.7 points, Elon is 2-0.
  • The Paladins put up 5.8 more points per game (73.9) than the Phoenix allow (68.1).
  • When Furman puts up more than 68.1 points, it is 6-1.
  • When Elon gives up fewer than 73.9 points, it is 2-6.
  • This year the Paladins are shooting 42.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Phoenix concede.
  • The Phoenix make 35.5% of their shots from the field, 6.6% lower than the Paladins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Furman Leaders

  • Jada Session: 14.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG%
  • Kate Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 61.6 FG%
  • Tate Walters: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.9 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (14-for-53)
  • Sydney Ryan: 12.5 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53)
  • Niveya Henley: 12.0 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

Furman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Georgia L 85-55 Stegeman Coliseum
12/6/2023 Bob Jones W 124-44 Timmons Arena
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina Upstate L 61-58 G.B. Hodge Center
12/14/2023 Elon - Timmons Arena
12/17/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum
12/21/2023 South Carolina State - Timmons Arena

