The Furman Paladins (5-5) travel to face the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Furman matchup.

Furman vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Furman vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Furman has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Paladins have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Tulane is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

A total of six out of the Green Wave's seven games this season have hit the over.

