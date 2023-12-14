The Furman Paladins (5-5) will visit the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Furman vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Furman Stats Insights

  • The Paladins are shooting 47.1% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 44.6% the Green Wave's opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Furman has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.6% from the field.
  • The Paladins are the 84th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Green Wave sit at 362nd.
  • The Paladins average only 4.8 more points per game (84.1) than the Green Wave allow their opponents to score (79.3).
  • Furman has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 79.3 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Furman averaged 86.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Paladins conceded 1.2 more points per game at home (71.5) than away (70.3).
  • At home, Furman made 9.1 treys per game last season, one fewer than it averaged away (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than away (35.8%) as well.

Furman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Princeton L 70-69 Jadwin Gymnasium
12/4/2023 @ Arkansas L 97-83 Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 Bob Jones W 100-58 Timmons Arena
12/14/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Presbyterian - Timmons Arena
12/30/2023 Anderson (SC) - Timmons Arena

