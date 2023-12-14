The Furman Paladins (5-5) will visit the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Furman vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins are shooting 47.1% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 44.6% the Green Wave's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Furman has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.6% from the field.

The Paladins are the 84th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Green Wave sit at 362nd.

The Paladins average only 4.8 more points per game (84.1) than the Green Wave allow their opponents to score (79.3).

Furman has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 79.3 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Furman averaged 86.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.

In 2022-23, the Paladins conceded 1.2 more points per game at home (71.5) than away (70.3).

At home, Furman made 9.1 treys per game last season, one fewer than it averaged away (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than away (35.8%) as well.

Furman Upcoming Schedule