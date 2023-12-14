On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Dmitry Orlov going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Orlov stats and insights

  • Orlov has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Orlov's shooting percentage is 2.4%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have given up 92 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Orlov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:40 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:40 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:37 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:55 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:33 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:20 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:16 Home L 8-2

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

