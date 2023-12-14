Davante Adams vs. Asante Samuel Jr.: Week 15 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
When the Las Vegas Raiders play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, Davante Adams will be up against a Chargers pass defense featuring Asante Samuel Jr.. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers
|110.7
|8.5
|22
|76
|9.11
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Davante Adams vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights
Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense
- Davante Adams' 867 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 128 times and has collected 76 catches and four touchdowns.
- In the air, Las Vegas has passed for 2,562 yards, or 197.1 per game -- that put the team 22nd in the NFL.
- The Raiders' scoring average on offense ranks just 28th in the league, at 15.5 points per game.
- Las Vegas has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 32.4 times per game (10th-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Raiders rank 19th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 49 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 50.5%.
Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense
- Asante Samuel Jr. has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 54 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles ranks 29th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 261.9, and it ranks 23rd in passing touchdowns allowed (19).
- So far this season, the Chargers have been midde-of-the-road in points allowed (21.7 per game), ranking 17th in the league.
- Five players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.
- The Chargers have given up a touchdown pass to 18 players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Davante Adams vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats
|Davante Adams
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|Rec. Targets
|128
|73
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|76
|10
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.4
|46
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|867
|54
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|66.7
|4.2
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|258
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|19
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.