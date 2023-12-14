South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Darlington County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Darlington County, South Carolina, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Darlington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lee Central High School at Darlington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Darlington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
