The Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) face the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Citadel Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Citadel Players to Watch

Ben Burnham: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ante Brzovic: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Reyne Smith: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Frankie Policelli: 8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Kobe Rodgers: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Burnham: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Brzovic: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Smith: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Policelli: 8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Rodgers: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) Stat Comparison

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank 231st 72.4 Points Scored 67.4 309th 240th 73.7 Points Allowed 64.5 54th 147th 34.1 Rebounds 34.1 147th 51st 11.3 Off. Rebounds 8.8 208th 85th 8.6 3pt Made 7.3 193rd 221st 12.7 Assists 10.6 319th 183rd 11.9 Turnovers 10.1 66th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.