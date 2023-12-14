Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 14
The Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) are heavy underdogs (+13.5) as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena. The contest airs on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5.
Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Charleston, South Carolina
- Venue: TD Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Charleston (SC)
|-13.5
|147.5
Charleston (SC) Betting Records & Stats
- Charleston (SC)'s games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 147.5 points five times.
- Charleston (SC) has an average total of 149.1 in its outings this year, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cougars have covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.
- This season, Charleston (SC) has won three out of the six games in which it has been favored.
- The Cougars have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -1400 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied probability of a win from Charleston (SC), based on the moneyline, is 93.3%.
Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Charleston (SC)
|5
|62.5%
|74.0
|145.2
|75.1
|139.5
|152
|Citadel
|1
|14.3%
|71.2
|145.2
|64.4
|139.5
|137.6
Additional Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends
- The Cougars put up 9.6 more points per game (74.0) than the Bulldogs allow (64.4).
- Charleston (SC) is 2-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 64.4 points.
Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Charleston (SC)
|2-6-0
|0-0
|4-4-0
|Citadel
|5-2-0
|1-0
|2-5-0
Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Charleston (SC)
|Citadel
|15-1
|Home Record
|5-9
|11-2
|Away Record
|4-11
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|84.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|79.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.5
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
