The Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel matchup.

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Betting Trends

Charleston (SC) has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Cougars' eight games this season have hit the over.

Citadel has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

This season, games featuring the Bulldogs have hit the over twice.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.