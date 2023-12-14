The Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • The Cougars make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • In games Charleston (SC) shoots higher than 42.2% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 120th.
  • The Cougars average 9.6 more points per game (74) than the Bulldogs allow (64.4).
  • When Charleston (SC) scores more than 64.4 points, it is 5-2.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Charleston (SC) put up 4.8 more points per game (84.3) than it did in away games (79.5).
  • At home, the Cougars allowed 2.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than in road games (69.3).
  • At home, Charleston (SC) made 0.1 fewer treys per game (10.4) than in away games (10.5). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to in road games (35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Liberty W 76-67 FAU Arena
12/2/2023 @ Florida Atlantic L 90-74 FAU Arena
12/10/2023 Rhode Island W 85-70 TD Arena
12/14/2023 Citadel - TD Arena
12/18/2023 Coastal Carolina - TD Arena
12/21/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - TD Arena

