Thursday's contest at TD Arena has the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4) squaring off against the Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on December 14. Our computer prediction projects a 74-68 victory for Charleston (SC), who are favored by our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 74, Citadel 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel

Computer Predicted Spread: Charleston (SC) (-6.3)

Charleston (SC) (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.6

Charleston (SC) is 2-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Citadel's 5-2-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cougars are 4-4-0 and the Bulldogs are 2-5-0.

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars' -10 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.0 points per game (207th in college basketball) while giving up 75.1 per contest (274th in college basketball).

The 38.0 rebounds per game Charleston (SC) averages rank 117th in the country. Its opponents grab 37.2 per outing.

Charleston (SC) knocks down 9.0 three-pointers per game (61st in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents (7.9).

The Cougars' 91.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 244th in college basketball, and the 93.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 261st in college basketball.

Charleston (SC) has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (120th in college basketball play), 1.1 fewer than the 12.3 it forces on average (166th in college basketball).

