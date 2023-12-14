Will Brent Burns Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 14?
Can we expect Brent Burns scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Burns stats and insights
- In five of 28 games this season, Burns has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- Burns has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- Burns' shooting percentage is 7.8%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 92 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Burns recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|23:43
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:19
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|19:06
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|21:41
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 8-2
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
