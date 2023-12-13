Trae Young NBA Player Preview vs. the Raptors - December 13
The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
If you'd like to place a wager on Young's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Raptors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|26.8
|30.1
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.7
|2.7
|Assists
|10.5
|10.5
|10.1
|PRA
|--
|40
|42.9
|PR
|--
|29.5
|32.8
|3PM
|3.5
|3.0
|4.0
Trae Young Insights vs. the Raptors
- This season, he's put up 19.1% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.7 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 19.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.
- Young's opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.3 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- The Raptors are the 17th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 113.8 points per game.
- On the glass, the Raptors are 12th in the league, giving up 43.4 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Raptors have conceded 26.6 per game, 19th in the league.
- The Raptors give up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the league.
Trae Young vs. the Raptors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/14/2023
|38
|29
|0
|9
|2
|1
|2
|11/19/2022
|42
|33
|3
|12
|2
|1
|1
|10/31/2022
|32
|14
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
