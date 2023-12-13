South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Richland County, South Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Richland County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
A.C. Flora High School at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Irmo, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Knoll High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Blythewood, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
