The Toronto Raptors (9-14) match up against the Atlanta Hawks (9-13) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Scottie Barnes of the Raptors and Dejounte Murray of the Hawks are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SportsNet, BSSE

Hawks' Last Game

On Monday, in their most recent game, the Hawks fell to the Nuggets 129-122. With 40 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bogdan Bogdanovic 40 3 3 2 0 10 Dejounte Murray 21 6 3 1 0 3 Trae Young 19 1 9 1 0 2

Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averages 26.8 points, 2.7 boards and 10.5 assists, making 41.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.

Murray contributes with 20 points per game, plus 4.5 boards and 5.4 assists.

The Hawks get 10.9 points per game from Clint Capela, plus 10.4 boards and 1.1 assists.

Bogdanovic provides the Hawks 17.2 points, 3.4 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, plus 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Saddiq Bey provides the Hawks 13.1 points, 5.9 boards and 1.2 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 27.9 2.5 8.8 1.3 0.2 3.8 Dejounte Murray 18.6 4.6 5.3 2 0.1 2.3 Clint Capela 11.8 11 1.3 0.5 1.6 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 20.4 4.3 1.4 1.2 0.2 4 Saddiq Bey 14.1 6.5 1.3 1 0.1 2

