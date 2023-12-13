How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (9-14) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-13) on December 13, 2023. The Hawks have also lost four games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Hawks.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 47.9% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.
- Atlanta is 8-3 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at fifth.
- The Hawks put up 8.4 more points per game (122.2) than the Raptors allow (113.8).
- Atlanta is 9-8 when it scores more than 113.8 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks average 125 points per game at home, 5.1 more than on the road (119.9). On defense they concede 126.4 per game, 6.6 more than away (119.8).
- Atlanta is allowing more points at home (126.4 per game) than away (119.8).
- The Hawks collect 1.5 more assists per game at home (25.9) than away (24.4).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|De'Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Jalen Johnson
|Out
|Wrist
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Out
|Back
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Thumb
