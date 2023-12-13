As they ready for a game against the Toronto Raptors (9-14), the Atlanta Hawks (9-13) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 at Scotiabank Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Hawks dropped their most recent outing 129-122 against the Nuggets on Monday. Bogdan Bogdanovic's team-high 40 points paced the Hawks in the losing effort.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De'Andre Hunter SF Questionable Quadricep 14.8 4.2 1.3 Jalen Johnson SF Out Wrist 14.1 7.3 2.4 Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0 0 0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Questionable (Foot), Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: SportsNet and BSSE

SportsNet and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.