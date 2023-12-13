South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Greenville County, South Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southside Christian High School at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Due West, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
