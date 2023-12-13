De'Andre Hunter NBA Player Preview vs. the Raptors - December 13
De'Andre Hunter plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Below, we dig into Hunter's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Raptors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|14.8
|16.5
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.2
|4.6
|Assists
|--
|1.3
|1.0
|PRA
|--
|20.3
|22.1
|PR
|--
|19
|21.1
|3PM
|1.5
|1.8
|2.0
Looking to bet on one or more of Hunter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Raptors
- Hunter has taken 11.1 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 11.3% and 10.9%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's taken 4.9 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Hunter's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.3.
- The Raptors are the 17th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 113.8 points per game.
- On the glass, the Raptors are 12th in the NBA, giving up 43.4 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Raptors are ranked 19th in the NBA, conceding 26.6 per contest.
- The Raptors allow 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the league.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
De'Andre Hunter vs. the Raptors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/14/2023
|37
|11
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|11/19/2022
|45
|22
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10/31/2022
|22
|11
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.