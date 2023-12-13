The North Alabama Lions (5-5) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at The Buc Dome. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 142.5 for the matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: North Charleston, South Carolina

Venue: The Buc Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Alabama -6.5 142.5

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Charleston Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 142.5 points twice this season.

Charleston Southern's games this year have had a 143.6-point total on average, 1.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charleston Southern is 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Charleston Southern has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Buccaneers have been at least a +220 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charleston Southern has a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Alabama 6 75% 80.3 151.1 75 147.9 146.1 Charleston Southern 2 33.3% 70.8 151.1 72.9 147.9 144.7

Additional Charleston Southern Insights & Trends

The Buccaneers' 70.8 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 75 the Lions allow to opponents.

Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Alabama 4-4-0 2-0 4-4-0 Charleston Southern 1-5-0 1-2 2-4-0

Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Home/Away Splits

North Alabama Charleston Southern 5-1 Home Record 3-1 0-4 Away Record 0-4 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83 73.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-3-0

