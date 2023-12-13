The North Alabama Lions (5-5) will visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) after dropping four road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • This season, Charleston Southern has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers rank 287th.
  • The Buccaneers put up an average of 70.8 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 75.0 the Lions allow to opponents.
  • Charleston Southern is 2-0 when it scores more than 75.0 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • Charleston Southern averages 83.0 points per game at home, and 58.5 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Buccaneers are giving up 13.2 fewer points per game at home (66.3) than away (79.5).
  • At home, Charleston Southern drains 8.0 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more than it averages away (6.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.5%) than on the road (30.0%).

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Wake Forest L 71-56 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Citadel L 81-52 McAlister Field House
12/2/2023 South Carolina State W 66-64 The Buc Dome
12/13/2023 North Alabama - The Buc Dome
12/16/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
12/19/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center

