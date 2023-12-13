The North Alabama Lions (5-5) will visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) after dropping four road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

This season, Charleston Southern has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers rank 287th.

The Buccaneers put up an average of 70.8 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 75.0 the Lions allow to opponents.

Charleston Southern is 2-0 when it scores more than 75.0 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

Charleston Southern averages 83.0 points per game at home, and 58.5 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Buccaneers are giving up 13.2 fewer points per game at home (66.3) than away (79.5).

At home, Charleston Southern drains 8.0 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more than it averages away (6.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.5%) than on the road (30.0%).

