How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (5-5) will visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) after dropping four road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charleston Southern Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- This season, Charleston Southern has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers rank 287th.
- The Buccaneers put up an average of 70.8 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 75.0 the Lions allow to opponents.
- Charleston Southern is 2-0 when it scores more than 75.0 points.
Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison
- Charleston Southern averages 83.0 points per game at home, and 58.5 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Buccaneers are giving up 13.2 fewer points per game at home (66.3) than away (79.5).
- At home, Charleston Southern drains 8.0 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more than it averages away (6.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.5%) than on the road (30.0%).
Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 71-56
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Citadel
|L 81-52
|McAlister Field House
|12/2/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 66-64
|The Buc Dome
|12/13/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|The Buc Dome
|12/16/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
