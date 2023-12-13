Wednesday's game that pits the North Alabama Lions (5-5) versus the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) at The Buc Dome has a projected final score of 77-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Alabama. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: The Buc Dome

Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 77, Charleston Southern 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: North Alabama (-7.9)

North Alabama (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Charleston Southern is 1-5-0 against the spread, while North Alabama's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. A total of two out of the Buccaneers' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Lions' games have gone over.

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers have a -17 scoring differential, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 70.8 points per game to rank 274th in college basketball and are giving up 72.9 per contest to rank 230th in college basketball.

Charleston Southern grabs 34.1 rebounds per game (281st in college basketball) compared to the 34.6 of its opponents.

Charleston Southern connects on 7 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (5.1).

The Buccaneers rank 249th in college basketball with 91.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 278th in college basketball defensively with 94.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Charleston Southern has committed 3.6 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.9 (320th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.3 (315th in college basketball).

