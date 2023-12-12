The Carolina Hurricanes, Teuvo Teravainen among them, face the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre. Fancy a bet on Teravainen in the Hurricanes-Senators game? Use our stats and information below.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Teravainen has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 16:47 on the ice per game.

In eight of 27 games this year Teravainen has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Teravainen has a point in 12 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points five times.

Teravainen has an assist in six of 27 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Teravainen goes over his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Teravainen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 70 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 4 18 Points 1 11 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

