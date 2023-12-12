South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Broome High School at Boiling Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Boiling Springs, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byrnes High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Greer, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapman High School at Chesnee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Chesnee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwestern High School at Spartanburg High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.