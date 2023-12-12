If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Broome High School at Boiling Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Boiling Springs, SC

Boiling Springs, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Byrnes High School at Riverside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC Conference: 5A - Region 2

5A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Chapman High School at Chesnee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Chesnee, SC

Chesnee, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwestern High School at Spartanburg High School