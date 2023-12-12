The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9) travel to face the UAB Blazers (7-2) after losing seven road games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
South Carolina State vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score 13.0 fewer points per game (50.9) than the Blazers give up (63.9).
  • The Blazers score 73.8 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 68.6 the Bulldogs give up.
  • When UAB totals more than 68.6 points, it is 6-0.
  • South Carolina State is 1-8 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Blazers shoot 42.8% from the field, only 1.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
  • The Bulldogs make 36.1% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Blazers' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Carolina State Leaders

  • Morgan Beacham: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Taniya McGown: 6.9 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Janiah Hinton: 7.9 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51)
  • Rakyha Reid: 4.3 PTS, 54.5 FG%
  • Jordan Releford: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

South Carolina State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Queens (NC) W 76-58 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/2/2023 @ Charleston Southern L 68-58 The Buc Dome
12/10/2023 @ Alabama A&M L 62-44 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/12/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
12/15/2023 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center
12/19/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena

