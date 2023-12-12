South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Richland County, South Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richland County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blythewood High School at White Knoll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lexington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
